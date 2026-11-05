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Former Camden Military Academy Dean Charged a Third Time With Child Sex Crimes
By Cole Petrovich,2 days ago
South Carolina's state police agency has charged a former Camden Military Academy dean of students with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old during two incidents in Myrtle Beach back in 2014 — the third time in roughly two years that the 55-year-old has faced child sex crime allegations. John Anthony Heflin was booked Oct. 29 on charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a press release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.