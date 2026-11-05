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The New Ferrari Amalfi Spider Is A 199-MPH Grand Tourer Built For The Scenic Route
By Jared Paul Stern,2 days ago
Replacing the Roma Spider with a 631-horsepower twin-turbo V8, Maranello’s latest open-top stunner balances high-speed performance with classic coastal cruising. Ferrari now makes everything from hardcore track cars to four-seaters with AWD and even all-electric five-seaters. But its grand touring convertibles have always been particular favorites of ours. Built more for leisurely or spirited driving than going flat out, they put as much emphasis on comfort and style as on outright speed, though with a formidable reserve of power on tap. The new Amalfi Spider is the archetype: a 199-mph Ferrari that’s the perfect cruiser for those who still want to enjoy the scenery—in this case the sinuous coastal roads of Southern Greece.