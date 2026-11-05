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Patuxent River Helps Rescue 16,000-Pound Navy Helicopter Stranded In Sierra Nevada Mountains
By DVIDS,2 days ago
PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION EXECUTIVE AVIATION, Patuxent River, Md. – A CH-53K King Stallion recovered a downed MH-60S Seahawk from the Sierra Nevada mountains in late September. The nearly 16,000-pound aircraft was recovered by a CH-53K from Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1 using a “long-line” with a U.S. Marine Corps Helicopter Sling Load rigging and delivered to an airfield at Naval Air Weapons Station, China Lake, California. Because the MH-60S was recovered without incident or damage it will be able to fly again without extensive maintenance.