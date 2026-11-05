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Private Donations Bring $4 Million Indoor Training Facility to Oregon Tech’s Klamath Falls Campus
2 days ago
Oregon Tech has completed a $4 million indoor training facility at its Klamath Falls campus, adding year-round practice space for student-athletes and a building intended to support academic programs, wellness activities and community events in Southern Oregon. The 8,500-square-foot Kip Thomet Memorial Fieldhouse stands adjacent to the university’s Athletics building....
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