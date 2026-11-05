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Love like Dolly
By Charity Meier,2 days ago
NOVI — Residents at Waltonwood Twelve Oaks in collaboration with the Novi Public Library paid homage to the late Dolly Parton with a community book drive last month. The Dedication to Dolly Book Drive was the brainchild of Waltonwood resident Linda Cooper. Cooper and her late husband, Paul, were not only huge fans of the icon, but their own love story in many ways mirrored that of Parton and her husband, Carl Dean.