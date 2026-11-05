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Kotek Secures Second Term as Southern Oregon Looks Ahead to Four More Years of State Leadership
2 days ago
Tina Kotek has won another four years as Oregon governor, defeating Christine Drazan in a rematch that keeps the state’s executive leadership in place as communities continue to confront expensive housing, homelessness, gaps in addiction treatment and pressure on household budgets. Kotek’s victory secures a second four-year term and...
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