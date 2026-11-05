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Rylee Erisman Cracks World Junior Record in 100 Freestyle; Continues Sharp Upward Trajectory
By John Lohn - Editor-in-Chief,2 days ago
Rylee Erisman Cracks World Junior Record in 100 Freestyle; Continues Sharp Upward Trajectory. The final event of last week’s United States Trials for the World Short Course Championships will be remembered for the world record of Kate Douglass in the 100-meter freestyle. Clocking a time of 49.64, Douglass cut .29 off her previous global standard, which was set at last year’s World Cup stop in Toronto. It was the second world record of the competition for Douglass, who also equaled the all-time mark in the 50 freestyle.