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Lexus Launches LEXUS Flight Helicopter Service That Redefines Luxury Mobility
By Martin Banks,2 days ago
A customer’s journey goes to new heights Lexus is breaking new ground by creating a new premium mode of transporting customers to their destination. LEXUS Flight is a new helicopter premium transport that combines the company’s values of high-quality hospitality, convenience and leading edge aviation technology. Lexus is collaborating with Aero Toyota Co., Ltd., to deliver an exclusive and seamless movement experience for users beyond the established Lexus brand as a form of luxury mobility that connects ground, air and water. Lexus announced its launch on July 31, 2026, with customer operations due to commence in Japan from August 24, 2026.