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Proof-to-Patent Program offering researchers up to $10,000
2 days ago
The Office of Innovation and Commercialization is accepting applications for its Proof-to-Patent Program, which offers up to $10,000 in funding to help faculty and staff inventors strengthen patent protection and advance technologies toward commercialization. Most awards are anticipated to be $5,000 or less. Funding can support experimental validation, technical testing,...