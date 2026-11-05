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Packers Discussion: Who should start on Green Bay’s offensive line?
By Justis Mosqueda,2 days ago
The Packers are still searching for their “best five” going into November. Obviously, the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line right now is not great, especially in the run game. If you haven’t been watching games and need a glimpse into what the Packers have been producing this year with their line, take a look at this graph, which uses Pro Football Focus’ data and shows how poorly Green Bay’s guards (outside of Laken Tomlinson) have been in 2026 — particularly in the ground game.