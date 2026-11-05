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Bangor Mall Tenants Struggle to Find New Digs after Condemnation [VIDEO]
2 days ago
Bangor Mall’s sudden condemnation has left businesses and nonprofits scrambling ahead of the holiday season, according to WABI TV. The city condemned the mall Monday over serious safety violations, including unsafe electrical conditions, broken heating and a lack of working public restrooms. Interior access is blocked, though JCPenney and Dick’s Sporting Goods remain open through exterior entrances.
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