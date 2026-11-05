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Cobb school board flips to Democrat control; ousters in Cobb delegation and commission
By Rebecca Gaunt,2 days ago
Cobb County was no exception to the seismic shift in control as Democrats dominated in the midterms across the country and in Georgia. Nowhere was it felt harder than the Cobb County Board of Education, which was the final governing body still under Republican control. Republican incumbent David Chastain lost his bid for a fourth term to Democrat Micheal Garza, who received nearly 55% of the vote.
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