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Livia Franchini: Rising Tides, Darker Secrets
2 days ago
Franchini is Italian and from Pisa, so this less-explored part of the Shelley story had an additional draw for her. Where Franchini’s previous book Shelf Life was a novel told in fragments about a woman trying to get her life together after a breakup, High Tide is an enormously empathetic portrait of Mary Shelley in disarray, unable to handle or control what life is throwing at her. It’s also a parallel story about the British art scene of the 90s.