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THURS: State utility regulators advance transfer of Torrance County water company that ran dry last year, + More
By KUNM,2 days ago
State utility regulators advance transfer of Torrance County water company that ran dry last year. New Mexico utility regulators on Thursday approved an expedited process for reviewing a potential takeover of a small-town water company that suffered a “complete” water outage in 2025. For much of this year,...