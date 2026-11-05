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Seattle Public Utilities prepares for street flooding as heavy rain approaches
By JAMES LYNCH,2 days ago
Falling leaves and heavy rain can clog storm drains, causing street flooding and creating hazards for drivers, pedestrians, homes, and businesses, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) stated. SPU crews maintain the city’s drainage system year-round. Before heavy rain comes, they inspect and clear high-risk locations, monitor forecasts, adjust staffing, and coordinate...
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