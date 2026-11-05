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Top 10 things to do on Big Island for Nov. 6-12: Kona Coffee Cultural Festival, Hawaiʻi Island Veterans Day Parade, AstroDay West and more
By Nathan Christophel,2 days ago
Celebrate the families, volunteers, community partners and others who worked Big Island land to make Kona coffee world-renowned and those now moving it forward. Honor the men and women who served in the military to protect that same earth and beyond while keeping people’s rights unencumbered. And enjoy interactive...
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