undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum reopens with new exhibits after two-month renovation
By Jack Bozikis,2 days ago
PEORIA (25News Now) - After two months of renovations, the Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum officially reopened its doors Wednesday, November 4, welcoming families back with new exhibits, expanded creative spaces and upgrades to several longtime favorites. Located inside Glen Oak Park, the museum closed during September and October to...
2