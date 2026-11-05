undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Samsung Isn’t Waiting for Black Friday, Dropping Its 34-Inch Odyssey G5 Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor Back to Prime Day Low
By Zainab Falak,2 days ago
Amazon is starting its Black Friday celebrations early this year. The retailer has been rolling out some pretty impressive discounts lately and even dropping some items to their lowest prices since launch, even before the big sale kicks off. Gamers are especially in luck. If your gaming station needs a...