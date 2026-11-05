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From prevention to planning
By Kelly Merritt Health Department,2 days ago
The Sampson County Health Department provides comprehensive Family Planning services to support women, men, and their partners in making informed decisions about their reproductive and sexual health. Family planning allows individuals to consider whether and when they would like to have children, how they would like to space pregnancies, and what steps they can take to prepare for a healthy pregnancy when the time is right.