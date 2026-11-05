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SMPA’s Proposed Rate Increase: Meeting the Needs in Challenging Circumstances
2 days ago
(Editors note: This will be the 5th electric price increase to SMPA customers consecutively over the past 5 years) San Miguel Power Association (SMPA) has announced a proposed electric rate increase for all consumers, scheduled to take effect on December 15, 2026. The proposal is designed to ensure balanced cost recovery in the face of rising expenses while maintaining SMPA’s commitment to providin…