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Devastating Flooding in the Southwest Causes Catastrophic Damage and Displaced Families
2 days ago
This past weekend brought another round of dense rain clouds over the San Juan Mountains, and an even more devastating and historic flooding event occurred just a week after the earlier flood event in La Plata County, Archuleta County, and San Juan County, New Mexico. Once again, Southwest Colorado highways were underwater and closed for public safety, including Highway 550 southbound between Trem…
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