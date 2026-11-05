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‘Silent Hill’ composer Akira Yamaoka announces 2027 tour
By Ali Shutler,2 days ago
Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka has announced a new tour for 2027 – check out the dates below:. Akira Yamaoka is a Japanese composer who worked with Konami on their spooky Silent Hill franchise between 1999 and 2009. In that time, he helped create the terrifying worlds of nine Silent Hill titles including the original trilogy, mobile game The Escape and the reimagined Silent Hill: Shattered Memories. He returned to Konami last year to work on the Silent Hill 2 Remake and brand new entry Silent Hill f.