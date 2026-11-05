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At Luna and Juno, Leonard Tanyag Puts a Playful, Lunar Spin on Traditional Omakase
By Emily Zemler,2 days ago
It’s the day before the solar eclipse in August, and it seems like all of London is talking about the moon. Plans to view the rare celestial event are in motion. Eclipse glasses have completely sold out. But it’s by pure happenstance that I’m spending the eclipse eve at Luna Omakase, a fine-dining experience inspired by the moon and its cycle. The restaurant, located inside Shoreditch hotspot Los Mochis, is the brainchild of chef Leonard Tanyag, who grew up in Yamanashi, Japan, and set out to create a surprise tasting menu with a touch of modern whimsy.