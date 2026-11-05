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How to get Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more
By Samodra Adi Cipta,2 days ago
Their recent top-flight encounters have been closely contested, resulting in back-to-back draws when they met during the 2024–25 Premier League season. Their September 2024 clash at Portman Road ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw, featuring goals from both sides. Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know...