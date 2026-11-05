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How to get Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more
By Samodra Adi Cipta,2 days ago
In their most recent meeting on May 9, 2026, Bournemouth secured a narrow 1-0 away victory against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Prior to that, Bournemouth also comfortably took the three points with a 3-1 win at the Vitality Stadium in October 2025. Let GOAL provide you with everything you need...