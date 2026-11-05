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College football bets: Week 10 odds, parlays for favorites and underdogs include Alabama vs. LSU
By Brandon Gustafson,2 days ago
College football never fails to disappoint, and that's certainly been the case in recent weeks. Upsets have been abundant of late with a top-two team losing four weeks in a row, and Week 10 figures to be very important with so many massive games on the schedule, including a key SEC clash between LSU and Alabama. Should you back one of these teams as part of your college football parlays for Week 10?