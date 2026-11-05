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'TEMPPAL: OVERGEARED' Unveils Cross-Server Competition and Cooperation
By Soojin "Eonn" Kim,2 days ago
Nexon's new MMORPG 'TEMPPAL: OVERGEARED' held its online showcase 'Over World', revealing the game's release date and a variety of new information. The broadcast took place on November 5, announcing the November 26 release date alongside key content and an update roadmap. Producer Choi Byung-cheon and Director Yoon Soon-jun from developer Gray Games appeared to introduce the gear progression system, combat content, cross-server interaction and competition systems, and service plans, using actual gameplay footage.