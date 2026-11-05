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Free Nov. 19 talk in Adrian highlights Lenawee County’s Carnegie libraries
By bryanvish,2 days ago
ADRIAN — The Lenawee Historical Society will host a free talk November 19 on Michigan’s Carnegie libraries, including three built in Lenawee County. Adam Oster, community engagement librarian at the Library of Michigan, will explain how funding from industrialist Andrew Carnegie helped communities across the state build public libraries in the early 1900s.
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