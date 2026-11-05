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Storm Lake Suspends Outside Agency Funding Amid Budget Crunch
By news@stormlakeradio.com,2 days ago
Storm Lake is putting more than $100,000 in annual community funding on hold as city leaders brace for difficult budget decisions. The Storm Lake City Council voted unanimously Monday evening to suspend its outside agency funding program for fiscal year 2027-28, eliminating a traditional source of financial support for local nonprofit organizations for the next budget year.