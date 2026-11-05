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Storm Lake Officials Weigh Library Changes to Balance Future Budget
By news@stormlakeradio.com,2 days ago
Could free library programs eventually come with a price tag in Storm Lake? City leaders are asking some difficult questions as they search for ways to balance the budget. The Storm Lake City Council met jointly with the Storm Lake Public Library Board of Trustees Monday evening to discuss the library’s finances, operations and possible cost-saving measures as the city prepares its fiscal year 2027-28 budget.