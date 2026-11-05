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Financial results round-up: Palomar, Safety, HCI, Primerica, Root, Genworth, Clover
By Mark Rosanes,2 days ago
Property and specialty carriers led the quarter, while life and health results split between strong investment gains and persistent underwriting pressure. Palomar posts record growth, 16th consecutive earnings beat. Palomar Holdings, Inc., the La Jolla, California-based specialty insurer active across earthquake, casualty, and crop lines, delivered gross written premiums of...