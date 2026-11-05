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Inside Sur Lie, the new South City wine shop and bistro from the team behind Little Fox
By Storyphotos by Mabel Suen,2 days ago
Since 2019, James Beard-recognized eatery Little Fox has charmed St. Louisans with its seasonal modern cuisine and cozy neighborhood vibe. Now, its founders have given their guests even more ways to enjoy themselves in Fox Park. Husband-and-wife team Craig and Mowgli Rivard debuted Sur Lie in September, featuring wine-led, European-inspired fare.
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