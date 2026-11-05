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23 years of glory and heartbreak: 10 moments that made Cristiano Ronaldo's international legend
2 days ago
Ronaldo brings the curtain down on his Portugal career. More than two decades after he first pulled on the Portugal shirt, Cristiano Ronaldo has called time on his international career. It brings the curtain down on an extraordinary journey that began in 2003 and produced moment after moment that will stay etched in football's memory.