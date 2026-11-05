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Maxx Royal Bodrum Reimagines the Mediterranean Escape
By Moriel Mizrahi Finder,2 days ago
The French and Italian Rivieras have long been popular summer destinations, but there’s another scenic stretch of the Mediterranean worth your immediate attention. Located on Turkey’s southwestern coast, Bodrum is growing in popularity as a vacation spot due to its beaches, waterfront restaurants, and yacht-filled marinas. It‘s also home to Maxx Royal Bodrum, a luxury resort that opened in May 2024, with private villas, restaurants from world-renowned chefs, and an expansive spa.