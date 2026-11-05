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AAPL Price Prediction: Tokenized AAPL steadies above support as momentum cools and Binance positioning stays defensive
By Rebeca Moen,2 days ago
Apple Tokenized Stock (AAPL) is priced at $350.76, up 5.75% over the last 24 hours, with an intraday range of $331.63 to $354.72. The contract is trading above its $345.70 pivot and above the 7-day, 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages, which keeps the medium-term structure constructive even after the latest advance.