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Penn State’s Audavion Collins proves he’s one of the best in the Big Ten [opinion]
By Rich Scarcellarscarcella@readingeagle.com,2 days ago
Audavion Collins has come a long way since growing up in Newton, Georgia (pop. 602), and being the seventh defensive back recruited by Mississippi State in 2022. Most of the Southeastern Conference powers ignored him, perhaps because his statistics weren’t glittering or maybe because he was rated a three-star recruit.