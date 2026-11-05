undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Scaling the Rocks: Hunter Goodman wants to be a complete catcher
By Cory Cohen,2 days ago
Here’s what’s going on with the Colorado Rockies and the rest of Major League Baseball. Somewhat lost amidst the pitching coach turnover has been the impact on the Rockies catching staff. In addition to the standard duties of preparing themselves to hit and field, catchers are also tasked with building a rapport their entire pitching staff. Hunter Goodman makes the case that he feels better about his entire game when he is granted the opportunity call pitches rather than have them come from the dugout. This lends further credence to the idea that former pitching coach Alon Leichman was fired due to inability to get full team buy in for his vision of pitching strategy, which included dugout pitch suggestions.