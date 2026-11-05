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Nationwide strikes loom as French budget is unanimously rejected by lawmakers
By Chloe Taylor@ChloeTaylor141,2 days ago
France's National Assembly unanimously voted against adopting the government's proposed 2027 budget on Wednesday evening. The vote came a day before nationwide strikes, in which hundreds of thousands of people are expected to participate. France's government is tasked with reducing spending as concerns about the country's fiscal credibility mount. French...
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