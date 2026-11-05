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I ditched Samsung's One UI launcher for an open-source alternative, and I wish I'd done it sooner
By Abhishek Kumar Mishra,2 days ago
I have a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE as a primary phone. Before that, I used my mum's phone, an entry-level Samsung Galaxy with One UI. It was slightly different from what other Chinese OEMs were doing, and had a simplicity to it. Modern Samsung phones still use the same One UI, with incremental updates that keep it feeling modern and usable. I've been using the default launcher for a long time and stuck to what it had to offer.