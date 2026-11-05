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I thought my router's firewall blocked everything inbound, but UPnP had opened ports I never asked for
By Ty Sherback,2 days ago
Your router's firewall does a pretty decent job at dropping unsolicited inbound traffic, and most people never have to think about it. Even fewer people ever think about UPnP, which is a setting almost every consumer router has that lets any device on the network punch a hole through that protection without telling anyone.