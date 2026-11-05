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Voters rejected AI data centers over resource concerns. Here's why measuring water usage is hard
By Katie Tarasov@KatieTarasov,2 days ago
Huge 1GW data centers from OpenAI, Meta, SpaceX, Amazon, Google and others were a key issue in the midterms, largely due to concerns over power and water use. Liquid cooling keeps water use low inside many modern AI data centers, but external cooling still requires large power or water draw in hot climates.