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TEHO smoothly blends toffee and chocolate in its latest 28g protein drink
2 days ago
As the year comes to a close, or at least close to a close, with the holiday season approaching, TEHO has pushed out a fresh new flavor of its reliably tasty, easy-to-find, protein-packed shake. The extension isn’t a common recipe, although it is made up of two flavors that are already on the beverage’s menu separately. The Finnish brand has brought together sweet and salty toffee with decadent chocolate for the Toffee Chocolate TEHO Protein Shake.