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George R. R. Martin’s No. 1 'Game of Thrones' Spin-Off Officially Returns in 2027
By Adam Blevins,2 days ago
The rise of popular fantasy shows in the last 10 years can mostly be attributed to the popularity of Game of Thrones, the HBO series that ran for eight seasons throughout the 2010s. Inspired by the famous writings of George R. R. Martin, Game of Thrones is still one of the most-watched shows on streaming years after going off the air. Game of Thrones came to an abrupt and controversial ending in 2019, and although most fans were soured on the franchise after such an unsatisfying conclusion, that didn’t stop people from tuning in to the first spin-off, House of the Dragon. The show has aired three full seasons to date, and HBO has already confirmed that the fourth and final season will shoot in 2027 and air in 2028.