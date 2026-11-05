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9 Fantasy Shows That Rival Lord of the Rings
By Dyah Ayu Larasati,2 days ago
The Lord of the Rings may be the poster child of fantasy, but other works can also give the epic masterpiece a run for its money. J.R.R. Tolkien's legendary story follows Frodo Baggins as he inherits the One Ring and sets out to destroy it, saving Middle-earth and its inhabitants in the process. The Lord of the Rings has told plenty of stories about heroes, villains, and saving the world from doom, but fantasy shows have found their own ways to explore those same big ideas.