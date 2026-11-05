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Alejandro G. Iñárritu Officially Joins Season 12 of Mubi's Most Slept-On Series
By Rob London,2 days ago
Mubi isn't just a film distributor and streaming service; it also produces Mubi Podcast, an essential behind-the-scenes look into the world of movie making. Collider is proud to exclusively announce that Mubi Podcast will return for season 12 this month, and this time they're covering a spate of films that were made under the most difficult circumstances imaginable.