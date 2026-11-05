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Lincoln, Vermont Neighbors Fight Beta CEO's Backyard Airstrip for Years
By Will O'Brien,2 days ago
A 900-foot grass landing strip on a 130-acre Lincoln, Vermont estate has turned neighbor against neighbor, cost one opponent an estimated $300,000, and triggered no-trespass orders against 23 people. The strip belongs to Kyle and Katie Clark, who want to fly small gas-powered planes from their property, and the fight over it has now reached the Vermont Supreme Court.
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