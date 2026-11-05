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Used EV Sales Are Surging, But The Model Everyone Assumed Would Lead The Pack Isn't Even In The Top 10
By Alina Moore,2 days ago
Used EVs are moving off dealer lots faster than gas cars for the first time in years, and the brand that built the used-EV market isn't the reason why. New data from iSeeCars, which analyzed more than 1.5 million used vehicles sold between September 2025 and September 2026, shows no Tesla model cracked the top 10 fastest-selling used EVs last month. Instead, the quickest sellers were compact, practical crossovers from Audi, Toyota, Lexus, and Honda.