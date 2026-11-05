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Bon Jovi expands ‘Forever Tour’ with Notre Dame Stadium date
By Jon Zimney,2 days ago
Bon Jovi is taking its “Forever Tour” around the world in 2027, including a stop at Notre Dame Stadium. The show is scheduled for Oct. 2, 2027. The new date follow Bon Jovi’s return to touring this year, with sold-out performances at Madison Square Garden and Wembley Stadium, as well as shows in Edinburgh and Dublin. The show is also an addition to previously announced stadium tours across the U.S.A.