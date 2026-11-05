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Vikings/Bills on MNF
2 days ago
(Eagan, MN) — The Minnesota Vikings had a day off yesterday and will return to the practice field today at team headquarters in Eagan. The 6-1 Vikings are hoping to bounce back from last Sunday’s 19-15 loss in Detroit. They will host the 6-1 Buffalo Bills in Monday Night Football at U-S Bank Stadium. The Vikings moved running back DeeJay Dallas from the practice squad to the active roster yesterday. He had one carry in Sunday’s game for four yards. The Vikes also signed defensive tackle Corey Robinson II to the practice squad. Monday’s game will start at 7:15 P-M.