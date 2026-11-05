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Motorola Signature 27 is now fully official with a 7,000 mAh battery and a dedicated action sensor
2 days ago
Following an initial announcement in September, Motorola has been teasing the Signature 27 for a while now, having already confirmed Bang & Olufsen audio and shown it off in a hands-on promo video. Today, the successor to the original Signature is finally fully official, and the battery size is no longer a mystery: it's 7,000 mAh, which is 35% larger than the predecessor's.